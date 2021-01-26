Welcome back ALL the fans

‘Poor performance’ leads to a 15-point defeat January 26th, 2021

by admin trinity christian boys’ basketball Tigers will look to go back to the drawing board following another War Eagle Conference defeat ...

IHSAA announces wrestling tournament will go as planned January 26th, 2021

by admin Nathan Broek | Sports Editor The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced, after its board of control meetings Thursday, Jan....

Emily Heynen picks Dordt University January 26th, 2021

by admin Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Emily Heynen announced on Twitter Monday, Jan. 18, that she has signed a letter of...

