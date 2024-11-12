Wandering through Woelber history

UNITED IN MARRIAGE Gesina (Kruse) and Wilhelm Woelber are the great-grandparents of Ken Woelber. The two were married May 1, 1891, after Wilhelm immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1886 and Gesina in 1891. (Photo/Submitted) FAMILY HEIRLOOMS Ken and Debbie Woelber stand with their Century Farm Award beside Ken’s grandfather’s 1953 Plymouth. Ken…