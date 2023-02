Two Nighthawks advance to first sanctioned state tourney

Aria Rensink and Kaylee De Jong of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley both stand on the podium at 170 and 190 pounds, respectively, following the first sanctioned Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union Super Region 1 tournament in Sioux City Jan. 27. The top-four place-winners in each weight class advanced to the first ever sanctioned girls’ state tournament…