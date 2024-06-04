Ticks: A problem for pets and humans alike

Jun 4, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Shane D. Johnson | Editor Travelers during the summer can make memories fishing, hiking, enjoying time in the sun while they visit their local Sioux County Conservation sites. While having a relaxing outing, it’s important to note that an unexpected guest might also tag along: ticks.According to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach website,…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register