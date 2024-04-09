This is the Lincoln Hotel in the early 1900s. (Photo/Hull Iowa Centennial) This dresser from the Lincoln Hotel can be seen at the Hull Museum. (Photo/Julie Bosma) In 1936 when Bert Vander Schaaf bought the Lincoln Hotel, he removed the third story and the wrap-around porch. (Photo/Service Record World War I and II Wegman-Koele Post…
- The Lincoln Hotel