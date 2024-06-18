Tensen Implement to Living Industries to Te Slaa Manufacturing

On Feb. 17, 1955, a fire destroyed the Tensen Implement Shop on Main Street. Harry Tensen is the person in the front of the picture. (Photo/Hull Iowa Centennial) After the fire, Harry Tensen built Tensen Implement on the north side of Highway 18. (Photo/Hull Iowa Centennial) Tensen bought two lots from Walter Groeneweg on the…