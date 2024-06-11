Subsoil moisture has recharged with consistent heavy rainfall

Jun 11, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Jared Strong | Iowa Capital Dispatch Despite drier than typical conditions last week in Iowa, the abundant rainfall of preceding weeks has continued to percolate into deeper soil that can be important for crop growth, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.About 92% of the state’s subsoil has adequate or surplus moisture for growing crops….

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register