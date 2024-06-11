Jared Strong | Iowa Capital Dispatch Despite drier than typical conditions last week in Iowa, the abundant rainfall of preceding weeks has continued to percolate into deeper soil that can be important for crop growth, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.About 92% of the state’s subsoil has adequate or surplus moisture for growing crops….
Latest News
- Focusing on the sweet things in life
- June 4 primary election provides answers
- Delivering wheelchairs in Mexico
- Outdoor Skills Day at Sandy Hollow
- Oak Grove Park 100-year anniversary celebration
- Jan and Dina Victoria, Early Citizens of Hull
- More Than Pizza Pie
- Letter to the editor
- Adult Golf Tournament Results
- Subsoil moisture has recharged with consistent heavy rainfall