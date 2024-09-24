Story Hour at Hull Public Library

Sep 24, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Thirteen children came for Story Hour Friday, Sept. 20. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Thirteen children came to Hull Public Library for Story Hour Friday, Sept. 20. The theme of the day was “Apples,” so Marge Vander Esch read the following books in keeping with the theme: “An Apple a Day” by Melvin Berger; “One…

