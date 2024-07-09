Stoneware presentation at SummerFest

McLaughlin will display a selection of his Iowa stoneware. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Jeremy McLaughlin of Fort Dodge will be doing a stoneware presentation Saturday, July 20, at 3 p.m. at the Hull Public Library. He will be featuring stoneware made in different locations in Iowa.Several Iowa communities were formerly major producers of stoneware…
