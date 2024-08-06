Take a drive around any of the flood-affected areas and you will see differences; you will see change. This is to be expected after an event like this happens in communities, cities and rural areas. If one visits the countryside after the flood, one could see many stalks of corn, beans and other plants under…
Latest News
- Earning a hole-in-one at Rolling Hills
- Saving lives: A task that crosses county lines
- Dordt Agricultural Center made into an Ag recovery center
- Making Ice Cream at the Library
- New Park Signs
- U.S. Small Business Administration offering low-interest loans to Iowa businesses and residents
- George Meendering
- Leola Humme
- Gladys Greving
- Standing Tall