Standing Tall

Aug 6, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Take a drive around any of the flood-affected areas and you will see differences; you will see change. This is to be expected after an event like this happens in communities, cities and rural areas. If one visits the countryside after the flood, one could see many stalks of corn, beans and other plants under…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here