Splashing into summer

By | Posted June 8th, 2021 |

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Hull Community Pool opened to eager patrons Tuesday, June 1, as the temperature…

  'Arrr' The kids ready to learn?

    June 8th, 2021
    by

    ISU Sioux County Extension event teaches kids about buoyancy  Shane D. Johnson| Staff Writer  Nichole Lowe, a summer educator for...

    Loyal Paws, Dedicated 4-Hers

    June 8th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Loyal Paws 4-H group gathered Tuesday, June 1 at the Sioux County Fairgrounds...

    Senator Randy Feenstra speaks at somber Memorial Day service

    June 8th, 2021
    by

    hull memorial day service  Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Memorial Day services were conducted throughout the area Monday, May...

    Smoother roads ahead

    June 1st, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Road construction season has started in Hull and residents will need to make adjustments in...

    Staff writer brings experience, passion to Index

    June 1st, 2021
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor New Century Press, parent/publishing company of the Sioux County Index-Reporter, has welcomed Shane Johnson to...

  Vocal teacher says goodbye to students, hello to new career

    May 25th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Staff and students at Western Christian High School will be wishing long-time teacher Darren Van’t...

    The QB and WR connection

    May 25th, 2021
    by

    naia national football title game Former Western Christian and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley football standouts, Tyson Kooima and Shane Solberg, reflect on...

    Memorial Day services planned

    May 25th, 2021
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Julie Bosma | Administrative Assistant Memorial Day services are planned for Monday, May 31 in...

    Demonstrating respect for the flag

    May 18th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Since 1937, American Legion members across the country have participated in the Ceremony for Disposal...

    Where friends gather

    May 18th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A front porch is a place for friends, family and acquaintances to gather and enjoy...

  What's Happening

    Donna Vonk

    86 Sioux Center, Iowa June 2, 2021 Donna (De Leeuw) Vonk, 86  of Sioux Center, Iowa, died, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, […]

    Grada Van Ballegooyen

    90 Hawarden, Iowa June 2, 2021 Grada Van Ballegooyen, 90, of rural Hawarden, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, […]

    Laura Postma

    82 Orange City, Iowa May 28, 2021 Laura Van Wyk Postma, 82, of Orange City, Iowa, passed away Friday, May […]