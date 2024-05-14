Sioux Falls man sentenced to prison for forgery

Thomas Kunstle, Sioux County Attorney, announced that Donald Emile Joseph Chasse III, 32, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was sentenced April 29 in Sioux County District Court for two counts of forgery, Class D felonies. This case arose on Nov. 18, 2022, when Chasse entered four northwest Iowa bank branches cashing four forged checks totaling $19,852.68. When the checks…
Latest News
- Brokkr’s Forge: Where craftsmanship meets uniqueness
- Hull Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for Tuesday, May 21
- Progress is being made on Farm Bill legislation
- Kindergarten graduation at Boyden-Hull
- Hull Christian Hosts Jog/Walk-A-Thon
- Retirement celebration
- Hull Clovers dissect pig organs
- Support the 712 to host Shop Hop
- Pizza Ranch team member receives scholarship
- Larry DeZeeuw