Sioux County creates waiting list for next phase of COVID-19 vaccine

By | Posted February 2nd, 2021 |

FIRST PHASE Healthcare workers were among the first group of the population to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 1B will…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Encouraging exploration, education and relaxation

    February 2nd, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To many motorists traveling on Highway 75 south into Sioux County, a wildlife refuge on...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Welcome back ALL the fans

    January 26th, 2021
    by

    high school basketball Coaches and players react to having a full crowd of fans back in the stands after governor’s...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Recognizing outstanding citizens in Hull

    January 26th, 2021
    by

    Awards luncheon will be Monday, Feb. 8 Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor  For the past few weeks, residents in Hull...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Making more room for more history

    January 26th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A remodeling project is underway at the Hull Historical Society’s museum to make room for...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Providing a positive influence and making an impact

    January 26th, 2021
    by

    national mentoring month Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared January as National Mentoring Month in the...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • New neighbors for Maple Street

    January 19th, 2021
    by

    Siouxland Habitat for Humanity accepting applications Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Habitat for Humanity is in the beginning stages of...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Additional space to help provide better customer experience

    January 19th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Since Friday, Jan. 1, construction equipment has been seen at work at D&K Door in...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    High school intern takes interest in photography to newspaper role

    January 19th, 2021
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor When Sierra Nielsen learned New Century Press, publisher of the Sioux County Index-Reporter, was looking...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Faith, family and personal touches: key to successful business partnership

    January 12th, 2021
    by

    Willow & Rose joins Walk By Faith Jewelry Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For the past five years, Walk By...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Variety of opportunities creates positive attitudes

    January 12th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For the second year, high school students at Trinity Christian have been given the opportunity...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • What’s Happening

    Lorita Van Muyden

    78 Hull, Iowa January 21, 2021 Lorita Van Muyden, 78, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at […]

    Joan Mouw

    91 Sioux Center, Iowa January 26, 2021 Joan Mouw, 91, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at […]

    Albert Rens

    92 Hull, Iowa January 23, 2021 Albert John Rens, 92, of Hull, Iowa, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Sioux […]