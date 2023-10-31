Sioux County Conservation makes stop at Hull Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 25

TEACHING ABOUT LEAVES AND TREESPictured is Sioux County Conservation naturalist Sarah Davelaar helping a student decide which leaves they have in their hands. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson). Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Wednesday, Oct. 25 saw nearly 30 students learn from Sioux County Conservation naturalist Sarah Davelaar about leaves and trees. The afternoon event allowed students…
