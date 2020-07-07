Sioux County board of supervisors’ report for week of June 29, 2020

Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor Board of Supervisors’ Meeting The Sioux County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, June 30, for…

  • On the menu

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With a passion for cooking and a dream of owning their own business, Jamie and...

    Volunteers from area communities build more than a house

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Mullinix | Staff Writer A new home being constructed in Doon will provide a beautiful home to the future...

    Staff writer has been getting acclimated to communities

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Jessica Jensen |Managing Editor After a previous job at an area newspaper involved smaller writing assignments, Jennifer Kor said it...

    Annual meeting highlights goals met and set

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society had its annual summary Tuesday, June 30, to discuss the previous...

    Beating the heat

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the hot and humid weather, local residents found relief in Boyden and Hull by...

  • Tenth-annual offers first ‘curd-side’ service at Cheesefest

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The 10th Annual Cheesefest was unlike any other for Agropur as the company introduced the...

    Respect for ‘Old Glory’

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With Fourth of July celebrations over, flags that have become tattered and torn need to...

    Virtual platform keeps young readers connected

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As part of the Summer Reading Program, the Hull Library is hosting live Zoom events...

    Piece of history linked to the present

    June 30th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer It’s not often a paper item from before the turn of the century is found....

    Identification makeover

    June 30th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To add more curb appeal at Rolling Hills Country Club near Hull, board members agreed...

  • What’s Happening

    Sally De Groot

    94 Hull, Iowa June 28, 2020 Sally De Groot, 94, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at […]

    Wolfpack top Spencer Tigers 4-2

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Western Christian  3-0-0-1-0-0-0  4 Spencer  1-0-1-0-0-0-0  2 SPENCER-Western Christian scored right away after a long […]

    Late runs provide spark for Wolfpack

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Western Christian 3-0-1-0-0-3-2  9 Spencer 1-0-0-1-1-0-1  4 SPENCER-Spencer may have cut Western Christian’s early lead […]