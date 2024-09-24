Shane D. Johnson | Editor September has been recognized annually as Suicide Prevention Month since 2008. According to the Center for Disease Control, suicide is a leading cause of death for individuals across the nation. Sergeant Chad Van Ravenswaay of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Department spoke on how officers attempt to handle a person in…
Latest News
- Taking in the sights of an Iowa barn
- One donation at a time
- September recognized a National Suicide Prevention Month
- Boyden-Hull celebrates Homecoming Week
- Iowa author Tyler Sullivan presents Iowa Scenic Views By Foot
- Accomplishing 48 miles in 48 hours
- Craig’s County Comments
- Story Hour at Hull Public Library
- Letter to the Editor
- Local blood drives collect 30 units