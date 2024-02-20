Nancy Hoegh and Wanda Willemssen hold up one of the quilts they have ready to sew. Wanda Willemssen, Norene Funk and Donna Dickmann (l to r) lay the quilt out and pin the edges. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant There are many talented women in the community who use their time and talents to make…
Latest News
- Through the process of adoption
- Recognizing passionate community members
- Hull Casey’s is back in business
- Quilting for a cause
- Kiwanis presents check to Bright Start Daycare and Preschool
- Hull Christian School hosts annual Pinewood Derby Races
- How do we know Jesus came from heaven on a mission from His Father? (John 8:12-20)
- Earl Cuperus
- Norman Van Sloten
- Elizabeth Dykstra