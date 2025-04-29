Prom Night at Boyden-Hull

Blake Woelber, Drew Rozeboom and Brent Zylstra (left to right) strike a pose during the Grand March. Kiera Boogerd and John Sipma pose for a picture the evening of Boyden-Hull prom night. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Boyden-Hull had its “Starlit Gala” prom night April 25. Students took class pictures at First Reformed Church and…
