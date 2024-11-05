NW Iowa Christian Schools String Orchestra Festival

Nov 5, 2024

Middle school orchestra students from Hull Christian, Orange City Christian, Rock Valley Christian and Sioux Center Christian played a “Chinese Folk Song Suite” and “Variations on an Irish Tune.” (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Northwest Iowa Christian Schools String Orchestra Festival was performed at Western Christian Thursday, Oct. 31. One hundred thirty-five…

