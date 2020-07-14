No more waiting for Carter’s heart

By | Posted 4 hours ago |

Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Thanks to one family’s courageous gift of organ donation, a three-year wait on the organ…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Lemonade and conversation

    4 hours ago
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Members of the Sheldon National Guard stopped in Hull Thursday, July 16, to host a...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    More than produce at first farmers’ market

    4 hours ago
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Early vegetable crop planters set up as the first farmers’ market of the season began...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hot summer night calls for cool cars, treats and music

    July 14th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer It may not have the been the annual Summerfest residents of Hull and area communities...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Backyard Bible study brings neighborhood together

    July 14th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer When the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled Vacation Bible School, church activities and Bible study programs throughout...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    First to answer the call now considered first responders

    July 14th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For the past 52 years, 9-1-1 operators in Iowa have been classified as “secretaries.” But...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Summerversity program offered to ease transition back to school

    July 14th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer It’s been said that the gift of knowledge is one that can never be taken...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    On the menu

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With a passion for cooking and a dream of owning their own business, Jamie and...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Volunteers from area communities build more than a house

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Mullinix | Staff Writer A new home being constructed in Doon will provide a beautiful home to the future...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Staff writer has been getting acclimated to communities

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Jessica Jensen |Managing Editor After a previous job at an area newspaper involved smaller writing assignments, Jennifer Kor said it...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Annual meeting highlights goals met and set

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society had its annual summary Tuesday, June 30, to discuss the previous...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • What’s Happening

    Summer reading program winners announced

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As the Boyden Library Summer Reading Program comes to an end, over 60 readers were […]

    Lack of consistent pitching and offense leads to defeat

    BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY BASEBALL Pitchers get behind in the count and bats fail to execute with runners in scoring position in […]

    Nighthawks execute to down LeMars 5-1

    BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY SOFTBALL Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley simply plays a clean game of softball in the final regular-season contest of the 2020 […]