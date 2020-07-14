Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Thanks to one family’s courageous gift of organ donation, a three-year wait on the organ…
No more waiting for Carter’s heart
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Members of the Sheldon National Guard stopped in Hull Thursday, July 16, to host a...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Early vegetable crop planters set up as the first farmers’ market of the season began...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer It may not have the been the annual Summerfest residents of Hull and area communities...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer When the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled Vacation Bible School, church activities and Bible study programs throughout...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For the past 52 years, 9-1-1 operators in Iowa have been classified as “secretaries.” But...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer It’s been said that the gift of knowledge is one that can never be taken...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With a passion for cooking and a dream of owning their own business, Jamie and...
Sarah Mullinix | Staff Writer A new home being constructed in Doon will provide a beautiful home to the future...
Jessica Jensen |Managing Editor After a previous job at an area newspaper involved smaller writing assignments, Jennifer Kor said it...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society had its annual summary Tuesday, June 30, to discuss the previous...