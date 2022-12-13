News from the Hull Museum

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant  One of the newest acquisitions at the Hull Historical Museum is a Hoosier cabinet. A Hoosier cabinet is a free-standing kitchen cabinet that served as a workstation where the cook could complete all food preparation and not move until it was time to cook the food. Some of the features…

