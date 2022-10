Motors revving at Van’s Power Center

VAN’S POWER CENTER OPEN FOR BUSINESSPictured is Hull’s newest ATV/UTV dealership, Van’s Power Center. The new business opened to customers Oct. 5 and is located at 517 Brown St. in Hull. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Van’s Power Center in Hull opened its new location to customers Oct. 5. Located at…