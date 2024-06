Memeories of a Lifetime

MEMORIES OF A LIFETIME Pictured is Sioux County Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst (left) presenting school resource officer Waylon Pollema (right) with his Gen 5 Glock 17 service weapon, engraved with a star and his badge number during a retirement celebration for Pollema at the Farmers Mutual community center Friday, May 31. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Waylon…