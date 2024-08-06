Making Ice Cream at the Library

Hannah Kroese, Olivia Kroese, Tinley Kroese and Beckham Kroese taste their ice cream at the end of a Siouxland Ag in the Classroom event at the Hull Public Library Wednesday, July 31. (RIGHT) Sidney Riemenschneider read the book “Tales of the Dairy Godmother – Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” to students during a Siouxland Ag in…