Local blood drives collect 30 units

Sep 24, 2024 | Community, Home, News

For over 15 years, Hull and surrounding communities have supported the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, with at least one blood donation opportunity per month. On Tuesday, Sept. 3, 30 units of blood that have the ability to save up to 90 local lives were collected. Those meeting mile-stone donations were Labeth Hoekstra 4 gallons,…

