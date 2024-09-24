Pray and vote I had several uncles who served in the military in WWII, and I have honor and respect for each one of them. They knew that freedom is not free. I’ve heard statistics that 40 million Christians will not vote and 15 million of them are not even registered to vote. We don’t have…
Latest News
- Taking in the sights of an Iowa barn
- One donation at a time
- September recognized a National Suicide Prevention Month
- Boyden-Hull celebrates Homecoming Week
- Iowa author Tyler Sullivan presents Iowa Scenic Views By Foot
- Accomplishing 48 miles in 48 hours
- Craig’s County Comments
- Story Hour at Hull Public Library
- Letter to the Editor
- Local blood drives collect 30 units