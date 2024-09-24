Letter to the Editor

Sep 24, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Pray and vote I had several uncles who served in the military in WWII, and I have honor and respect for each one of them. They knew that freedom is not free. I’ve heard statistics that 40 million Christians will not vote and 15 million of them are not even registered to vote. We don’t have…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here