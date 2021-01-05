Kiwanis Club members celebrate first meeting anniversary

By | Posted January 5th, 2021 |

Hull Kiwanis Club members Russ Goold, Ron Boote, Jim Collins, and Todd Zuidema, are proud of the work they are…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Rolling up sleeves for COVID-19 vaccine

    January 5th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As 2020 came to a close, a much-anticipated step in stopping the spread of the...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Special holiday tribute to veterans

    December 22nd, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In 1992, Morrill Worcester of the Worcester Wreath Co., in Harrington, Maine, had nearly 5,000...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Keeping spirits bright

    December 22nd, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With a mere 25 percent chance of light snow flurries forecast by The Weather Channel...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Making lives easier at Homestead Co-op for 25 years

    December 22nd, 2020
    by

    Longtime employee, Hendrene Zoet, set to retire Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer After 25 years, Hendrene Zoet has retired from...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Setting the goals higher

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    Dance team competes at state competition Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor For members of the Western Christian High School dance...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Keeping spirits bright at Aspen Heights

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer This holiday season is bound to look different than previous years, but finding happiness through...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    For the sweet tooth on the shopping list

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a number of changes to typical activities throughout the year....

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    All-around dreams and determination

    December 8th, 2020
    by

    Boyden-Hull High School senior signs with University of Iowa gymnastics Jessica Jensen |Managing Editor It’s a story that plays out...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Kid-tested ideas for children’s gifts

    December 8th, 2020
    by

    Kid-tested ideas for children’s gifts Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With many people being socially distanced for the past nine...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    A cupcake for every sweet tooth

    December 8th, 2020
    by

    national cupcake day Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For those with a sweet tooth, few things can compare to a...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • What’s Happening

    Anglers ready for ice fishing

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Anglers across the state are eagerly awaiting ice conditions to reach the desired thickness to […]

    Wilma Koedam

    93 Hull, Iowa December 31, 2020 Wilma Ida Koedam, 93, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at […]

    Strong start fails to hold up

    boyden-hull girls’ basketball First-quarter lead quickly slips away as Comets fall to Central Lyon Lions in a Saturday make-up game […]