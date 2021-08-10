Kids’ Club to begin again as new school year approaches

By | Posted August 10th, 2021 |

READY TO LEAD KIDS’ CLUB Pictured in the front row, left to right are Kids’ Club co-directors Elaine Boogerd and…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Storied tractors take ride through countryside

    August 10th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The annual Western Christian FFA tractor ride Saturday, Aug. 7, gave participants an opportunity...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Aspen Heights Chamber Coffee celebrates 10 years of service

    August 10th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Aspen Heights retirement community hosted a Chamber of Commerce coffee Tuesday, Aug. 3. ...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    ISU Extension and Outreach educates on suicide awareness

    August 10th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Human Sciences division hosted a QPR virtual...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Refurbishing Memories

    August 3rd, 2021
    by

    Arlan Boonestro refurbishes home into model of former Hull filling station Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A tall Standard...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hull City Council addresses water concerns

    August 3rd, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull residents expressed their concerns with potential plans for water retention and future development...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Annual hunt offers an exciting experience for youth

    August 3rd, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The PDR Youth Hunt began in 2008 in Clark, South Dakota, to honor Payton...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    New business, old roots in community

    July 27th, 2021
    by

    Jordan Van Schepen brings Honeyhomb Market to Hull Shane D. Johnson|Staff Writer Jordan Van Schepen is bringing her Michigan-based start-up,...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Conservation and Community Health combine for education at Westside Park

    July 27th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Sioux County Community Health Partners and Sioux County Conservation joined efforts for an educational...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Tie-dye fun in the summertime

    July 27th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Arts and crafts projects can be a popular way for young people to express...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Relating to people where they are

    July 20th, 2021
    by

    Pastor Van Der Stoep begins service to First Reformed Church congregation Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The new pastor...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • What’s Happening

    Leona Schreur

    86 Storm Lake, Iowa August 3, 2021 Leona Schreur, 86, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Methodist Manor Retirement […]

    Tyler Westra

    30 Tea, South Dakota August 6, 2021 Tyler Lee Westra, 30, of Tea, South Dakota, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, […]

    Treyton Sandbulte picked as an all-district player

    ihsbca all-district baseball team Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Treyton Sandbulte of the Western Christian baseball team was selected by […]