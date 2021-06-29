ISU Extension serves up fun at Boyden Library

By | Posted June 29th, 2021 |

SHARING A TALE (Right) K-12 Director Lesslie Kallsen reads “Little Red Hen (Makes A Pizza)” to students at the Boyden…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • ANEW Nutrition energizes Hull community

    June 29th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer ANEW Nutrition opened the doors to its first customers Monday, June 21.  Owned by...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Getting a closer look at Aspen Heights Senior Living

    June 29th, 2021
    by

    Apartments are showcased during open house event, look to be filled  Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Staff at Aspen...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Despite trials, Baartman family finds support

    June 29th, 2021
    by

    Auction fundraiser planned for July 9 Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Rolling Hills Country Club is hosting an...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Encouraging the enjoyment of golf

    June 29th, 2021
    by

    PGA teaching professional Alex Jenssen leads rec golf camp Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer PGA teaching professional, Alex Jenssen,...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Bringing the zoo to Hull Library

    June 29th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoomobile made a stop at the Hull Library Tuesday,...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Hanging up the gear

    June 22nd, 2021
    by

    After two decades as a volunteer, Evan Wielenga has retired from Hull Fire Department Shane D. Johnson|Staff Writer Evan Wielenga...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Joe Snyder leaving Hull city offices

    June 22nd, 2021
    by

    Snyder has set his future sights on track coaching Shane D. Johnson|Staff Writer Joe Snyder, recreation department director for the...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Use water wisely as drought conditions worsen

    June 22nd, 2021
    by

    Lyon and Sioux Rural Water System ask customers to voluntarily conserve Sarah Mullinix | Staff Writer Jessica Jensen |Managing Editor The...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Feeling the heat

    June 22nd, 2021
    by

    Iowa DOT and Hull street crews work on buckled roadways Shane D. Johnson|Staff Writer Iowa Department of Transportation crews worked...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Historical Society tombstone tour preview

    June 22nd, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society will be hosting a Tombstone Tour event Oct. 2 in...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • What’s Happening

    Lavonne Meyer

    88 George, Iowa June 25, 2021 Lavonne Meyer, 88, of George, Iowa, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Avera McKennan […]

    Todd Warntjes

    47 Rock Rapids, Iowa June 25, 2021 Todd Warntjes, 47, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, […]

    Margaret Vande Stouwe

    94 Rock Valley, Iowa June 17, 2021 Margaret Vande Stouwe, 94, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, […]