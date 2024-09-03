Iowa Utilities Commission issues pipeline permit

IUC finds Summit Carbon in compliance with June 25 order DES MOINES – The Iowa Utilities Commission has found that Summit Carbon Solutions LLC (Summit Carbon), has substantially complied with the requirements of the commission’s June 25, 2024, order regarding the company’s application for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit and has issued the permit under…

