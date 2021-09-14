MANY HANDS MAKE QUICK WORK OF PAINTING Kurt Franje, Arvin Boote, Fiona DeKoster, John Kooiker, Lauri Boote, Jeanne Visser, Luke…
Hull’s Habitat for Humanity home one step closer to completion
Shane D. Johnson|Staff Writer Amy Kelley has worn many proverbial hats in and around the Hull community. She has spent...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor The Hull city skyline has changed over the past year as a new fertilizer plant...
A centennial of ‘Knowing God, making God known’ American Reformed Church of Hull to celebrate Shane D. Johnson | Staff...
Hull Christian School Rally Day preview Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A Greased Pig Competition is once again on...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The last few months for The Foreign Candy Company have been excellent for the...
high school football tailgate Supper sponsored by American State Bank helps aid twins of head football coach Travis Kooima and...
Hollywood movie buffs and MLB fans witness historic game of baseball Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Most Major League...
Upgrades to Boyden-Hull Junior/Senior High School Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The new 2021-22 school year welcomed approximately 615...
Public information meetings for September 15 Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Summit Carbon Solutions is an Iowa-based company which formed...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Joanna Koerner is the most recent addition to the staff at Trinity Christian High...