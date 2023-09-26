Hull Public Library hosts cooking club

Sep 26, 2023 | Home, News

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Hull Public Library hosted a cooking club event. Students were led by Lynne Hoehammer for this fun activity. The nearly 20 students who attended were invited to make a dip with vanilla wafers, graham crackers or pretzels. Prior to the dip-making, students were read…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register