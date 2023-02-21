Hull Feed & Produce to Sav-a-day Laundry to Koele Ins. to TKG

The Holiday Laundromat opened in the now Kelley Group Insurance building Dec. 2, 1965. (Photo/Hull Iowa Centennial) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant On Jan. 1, 1967, Cliff Koele and Bartle Soodsma went into partnership to form the agency known as Soodsma-Koele Insurance. They were originally in the basement of the Index-Reporter building at 1013 First…