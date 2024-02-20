JUDGING THE PINEWOOD CARS Students of Hull Christian School had the opportunity to make their own pinewood derby cars for the annual races Wednesday, Feb. 14. The cars were judged not only through the outcome of the races but also for best-of-show and most unique-looking car. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) PREPARING TO RACE Students at Hull…
Latest News
- Through the process of adoption
- Recognizing passionate community members
- Hull Casey’s is back in business
- Quilting for a cause
- Kiwanis presents check to Bright Start Daycare and Preschool
- Hull Christian School hosts annual Pinewood Derby Races
- How do we know Jesus came from heaven on a mission from His Father? (John 8:12-20)
- Earl Cuperus
- Norman Van Sloten
- Elizabeth Dykstra