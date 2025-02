Hull Christian School has science fair

Keith Hoekstra explains his “Balloon-Powered Car” to his grandpa from California, Vern Eekhoff. Breynlee LeLoux explains her “Volleyball Machine.” Alex Bruxvoort’s project was “Tallest Paper Tower Challenge.” Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The seventh and eighth graders at Hull Christian School had their science fair Friday, Feb. 7. Students explained their projects and demonstrated them…