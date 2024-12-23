Kindergarten, first- and second-grade students sang Christmas songs to Aspen Heights residents. They accompanied some of their songs with bells. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Aspen Heights had special visitors from Hull Christian School Thursday, Dec. 19. Kindergarten, first- and second-grade students delivered Christmas cards to residents and then sang a variety of Christmas songs…
Latest News
- Hull Christian K-2 visits Aspen Heights
