Hull Christian Hosts Grandparents’ Day

Apr 29, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Lilly DeGroot had three grandparents visit (left to right) Lora Vis, Lee DeGroot and Doug De Groot. Lilly showed them the phonics kit and how it is used in first grade to learn new words and spelling rules. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Hull Christian School hosted Grandparents’ Day Friday, April 25, with about 240…

