Hull Christian hosts Cadets/Gems pinewood derby car races

READY. SET. RACE!Pictured are students of Hull Christian School’s GEMS and CADETS preparing their pinewood derby racecars at the starting line. The event was held at Hull Christian Wednesday, Feb. 8. (Photos/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer On Wednesday, Feb. 8, students of Hull Christian Elementary School competed in a pinewood derby race…