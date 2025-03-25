Cason made a replica of DeJong’s Hardware Hank. Hollis made a replica of Home on Main and The Grain House. Kylee made a replica of B. Fierce. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Colleen Horstman’s third graders at Hull Christian School made replicas of Hull buildings as part of their unit on communities. Students put a…
Latest News
- All that Jazz is music to Boyden-Hull student’s ears
- Tariffs: Difficult to measure full impact at this time
- A blessing beyond measure
- Boyden-Hull art displayed at Dordt
- Trinity Christian art
- Hull building replicas made by third graders
- Renee Dingus
- Featuring the Scholten family
- Here for ‘the small guy’
- Commitment to the family legacy