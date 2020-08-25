How the Garden Grows

By | Posted August 25th, 2020 |

Harold Tiedeman pauses in his garden which produces a bountiful crop of vegetables as well as colorful flowers. It’s become…

  • Expansion includes three new structures

    August 25th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As most summer projects come to an end, Hull Cooperative Elevator is continuing work on...

    Water quality among the highest in the nation

    August 25th, 2020
    by

    AUGUST IS NATIONAL WATER QUALITY MONTH Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer August is water quality month, and staff at Lyon...

    Making the call

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Hull residents Tim Brunsting and Mike Broek have been umpires for the Iowa High School...

    Bullets Before Boys

    August 11th, 2020
    by

    Soodsma family reflects on having a shortened trap shooting season due to COVID-19 Nathan Broek | Sports Editor It’s not...

    Driesen Eye Clinic encourages residents to participate in National Eye Exam Month

    August 11th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer August is National Eye Exam Month and, as a new school year begins, staff at...

  • Start school year on the right track with yearly physical

    August 11th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer While the threat of COVID-19 still surrounds the communities in the area, providers at Sioux...

    Hull Food Center keeps customers safe during recall notices

    August 11th, 2020
    by

    Hull Food Center keeps customers safe during recall notices Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Each year, grocery stores throughout the...

    Kids run the show at Hull Farmers’ Market

    August 11th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The children of Hull took to the street Tuesday, Aug. 4, outside of Bargain Alley...

    Friedrichsen and Draayer call it a career

    August 4th, 2020
    by

    Head softball coach Sara Friedrichsen and assistant coach Rebecca Draayer step down from B-H/RV softball after a run to state...

    The Sweetest Season

    August 4th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  As summer starts to wind down, a little sweetness remains as sweet corn begins to...

  • What’s Happening

    Former Wolfpack nominated for Emil S. Liston Award

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Former Western Christian basketball standout, Erika Feenstra, has been nominated for the Emil S. Liston […]

    Healthcare workers need more masks

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As supplies of cloth masks begin running low, Sioux Center Health is once again asking […]

    Chamber members meet to discuss future promotions

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Members of the Hull Area Chamber of Commerce met for its monthly meeting, Monday, Aug. […]