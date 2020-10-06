Harvest 2020: Ahead of schedule

Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Harvest season in Sioux County kicked off early as farmers were able to get into…

  • From seniors to seniors

    October 6th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Navigating through their final year of high school, seniors throughout all of the high schools...

    Friendly competitions headline Hogtoberfest

    October 6th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Despite temperatures in the low 40s Saturday, Oct. 3, many came out to enjoy the...

    Rules of the road

    October 6th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Fall is officially here and with it, leaves are changing, temperatures are cooler and daylight...

    New physical education teacher at Hull Christian

    October 6th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In mid-September, Hull Christian School was without a physical education instructor when Mr. Di Pol...

    Hull Public Library prepares to celebrate National Book Month

    October 6th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer October is National Book Month and the Hull Public Library will be celebrating all month...

  • Adjusted quarantine recommendations prompts urging for mask mandate

    October 6th, 2020
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor The Iowa Department of Public Health Tuesday, Sept. 29 released a change on quarantine recommendations...

    Giving a ‘SAluTE’ to those overseas

    September 29th, 2020
    Area Northwestern College football players behind donation drive  Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Shane Solberg of Hull is no stranger...

    Making more room to grow in Hull

    September 29th, 2020
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Officials in Hull recently recognized the progress of the newest...

    Boyden-Hull High School to celebrate homecoming Oct. 5-9

    September 29th, 2020
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Homecoming 2020 at Boyden-Hull High School will be Oct. 5-8 with coronation Tuesday, Oct. 6...

    Getting dirty for a cause

    September 29th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Students, staff members and a whole lot of mud made for a thrilling experience at...

  • What’s Happening

    Donald Kooiker

    93 Rock Rapids, Iowa October 2, 2020 Donald Kooiker, 93, of Rock Rapids, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at […]

    John Sietstra

    71 Lee’s Summit, Missouri September 18, 2020  John Harlan Sietstra, 71, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, […]

    Wolfpack topple Blackhawks 42-12

    WESTERN CHRISTIAN FOOTBALL Early turnovers created by Western Christian defense allows offense to take off Nathan Broek | Sports Editor […]