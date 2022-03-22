Hair On Hickory welcomes new stylist

By | Posted March 22nd, 2022 |

Ready To Serve Clients Owner of Hair On Hickory Shondra Wielenga (left) welcomes the salon’s newest hair stylist Alyssa Huber…

  • Making an impact down south

    March 22nd, 2022
    college spring service projects Former Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley football player Cody Moser participates in spring service project with Northwestern College football...

    Pilot program seeks to increase pollinators in Sioux County road ditches

    March 22nd, 2022
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Ron Rynders began his passion for beekeeping in 1992.  For 30 years, he has...

    Preparing for all types of severe weather

    March 22nd, 2022
    Emergency management coordinates Severe Weather Week siren test Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Wednesday, March 23, a state-wide...

    Western Christian’s Kryn Vander Berg makes speech all-state

    March 22nd, 2022
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Western Christian speech team member Kryn Vander Berg was selected to participate in the...

    Boyden-Hull’s Josephine Grond selected for March 28 all-state speech festival

    March 22nd, 2022
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Boyden-Hull High School speech team member Josephine Grond has been selected to participate at...

  • Hull couple starts 712 realty

    March 15th, 2022
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Darren and Darla Van’t Hul of Hull have recently begun their own real estate...

    Western Christian students to display physics knowledge

    March 15th, 2022
    Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Western Christian students in freshman physical science class will take part in a physics Olympics...

    Zandstra Family Greenhouse ready for spring 2022 season

    March 15th, 2022
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer With spring just around the corner, Zandstra Family Greenhouse opens its doors for the...

    A sneak peek at spring

    March 8th, 2022
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor There is a saying in the Midwest and familiar to most Iowans, “If you don’t...

    Down with the old

    March 8th, 2022
    Down with the old Hull Co-op takes down former fertilizer building Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull Co-op has...

  • What’s Happening

    Berdena Bylsma

    93 Hull, Iowa March 11, 2022 Berdena Bylsma, 93, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Lyon […]

    Ruth Boender

    89 Sheldon, Iowa March 11, 2022 Ruth Boender, 89, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Sanford […]

    A family of officials

    high school basketball Uncle and nephew, Brad and Keaton Van Roekel, reflect on being basketball officials for the state of […]