Galen De Jong

71 Hull, Iowa January 1, 2023 Galen De Jong, 71, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at his home. A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Rolling Hills Country Club, Hull. Galen Dean was born July 20, 1951, in Hull, son of Arthur and Edith (Bonestroo)…