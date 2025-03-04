Fiesta at Hull Christian

(LEFT) Students were treated to Mexican pop with chips and salsa. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Fifth- through eighth-grade students at Hull Christian School had a fiesta Feb. 24 to culminate their study of Mexico the last few weeks. Their unit on Mexico included the study of the country; its culture; Mexican art, which included making sombreros and Talavera…
