FEMA disaster recovery center reducing hours

DES MOINES-The disaster recovery centers in Sioux County will be open from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday beginning Sept 30. It is located in the city park shelter house, 1013 13th Ave., Rock Valley.Residents can also register for disaster assistance by: Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov Calling FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362) Using the FEMA appIf you had flood-related…