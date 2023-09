Fareway in Hull breaks ground

GROUNDBREAKING FOR NEW OPPORTUNITYHull Mayor Arlan Moss, Hull Economic Development Director Doug Anderson, Hull Industrial Development Corporation President Cory De Wit, Congressman Randy Feenstra and Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer gave remarks to members of the public Thursday, Sept. 7 during Hull Fareway’s groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Fareway broke…