Falling for story time at Hull library with leaf theme

Nov 7, 2023 | Community, Home, News

Three- to 5-year-olds at the Hull Library story time pose for a picture before the latest installment of the program Friday, Oct. 27. Marge Vander Esch read “The Leaf Thief,” “Not a Box” and “When the Leaf Blew In.” In addition to leaf stories this fall, children participating in story time have also enjoyed scarecrow…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register