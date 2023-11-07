Falling for story time at Hull library with leaf theme

Three- to 5-year-olds at the Hull Library story time pose for a picture before the latest installment of the program Friday, Oct. 27. Marge Vander Esch read “The Leaf Thief,” “Not a Box” and “When the Leaf Blew In.” In addition to leaf stories this fall, children participating in story time have also enjoyed scarecrow…
