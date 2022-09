Experience takes new sheriff through the ranks

Sioux County Sheriff’s captain Jamie Van Voorst sworn in as interim sheriff Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer SWORN IN TO SERVICEPictured left to right is Sioux County’s newest interim sheriff, Jamie Van Voorst, alongside newly-sworn-in deputy sheriffs, Alex Bakker and Agustin Martinez. They stand with former Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena. Altena retired mid-term…