Dr. John Hartog III of Northwest Iowa Community College chosen for the Aspen Institute’s Presidents Fellowship

Dr. John Hartog III, President at Northwest Iowa Community College, is one of 25 innovative leaders selected from across the country to participate in the second cohort of the Aspen Presidents Fellowship, sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. (Photo/Submitted) One of 25 community college leaders selected for a fellowship focused on improving access, completion, and post-grad success…