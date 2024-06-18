Craig’s County Comments

Jun 18, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ Report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th District Supervisor Report for June 11, 2024June is well under way and a lot of the corn post-spraying has been done by now. Since I planted beans first, spraying those isn’t far behind, but the pre-emerge herbicide seems to…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register